Carronshore offender told female cop to pulls his zip down

A 62-year-old man made sexual remarks towards a female police officer and has now been placed on the sex offenders register.

Stanley Sutherland told the officer to pull down his zip during the uncomfortable exchange after earlier threatening to shoot police.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sutherland had pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at his 37 North Main Street, Carronshore home on March 6.

Procurator fiscal depute Ashley Smith said: “It was 10.45am and police were contacted by Falkirk Council key workers who had been visiting the accused. Police found the accused in the bathroom and he was shouting and swearing through the door at them.

“He was saying he would shoot them if they opened the door. He told them he had weapons.”

Police managed to gain entry and it was then he told the female police officer to pull down the zip of his trousers, asking her to grab his privates and bend down to give him a kiss.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “At the time he wasn’t talking in a rational manner – it looked like he had just had a seizure. He cannot remember anything about the incident.

“I have never known him to act in this way. He had a severe heart attack and has health problems.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Sutherland until October 3 for reports to be carried out.

Sutherland was placed on the sex offenders register due to the sexual elements of his crime.