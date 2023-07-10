News you can trust since 1845
Carronshore offender threatens to throttle his partner during domestic disturbance

Brian Connall, 54, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – making threats of violence – at an address in Roughlands Drive, Carronshore, on May 13.
By Court Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:52 BST

The case had been continued to allow the court to ascertain if Connall’s partner wanted a non-harassment order to be put in place or not.

At a previous appearance the court heard Connall and his partner were within the address when an argument broke out between them. He informed her the marriage

Connall appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Connall appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
was not working and told her to move out.

Things took a darker turn when an enraged Connall then threatened to “throttle” her and “batter” her after supposedly discovering drinks of beer had been drunk and filled up with water.

He was said to have told her: “I’ve never battered a woman in my life but I will batter you.”

Last Thursday the court heard Connall’s partner had now moved out of the matrimonial home and they were no longer living together, with their relation now “broken down altogether” after the were only married in April.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Connall, 11 Main Street Carronshore, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 50 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

He also made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for 12 months.