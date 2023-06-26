Carronshore offender threatens to throttle his partner during domestic disturbance

Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: “The witness and the accused were within the address when an argument broke out between them. The accused informed her the marriage was not working and told her to move out.”

Things took a a darker turn when and enraged Connall threatened to “throttle” her and “batter” her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was said to have told her: “I’ve never battered a woman in my life but I will batter you.”

Connall appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard the couple were hoping to reconcile and continue their relationship.