Carronshore offender threatens to throttle his partner during domestic disturbance
Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: “The witness and the accused were within the address when an argument broke out between them. The accused informed her the marriage was not working and told her to move out.”
Things took a a darker turn when and enraged Connall threatened to “throttle” her and “batter” her.
He was said to have told her: “I’ve never battered a woman in my life but I will batter you.”
The court heard the couple were hoping to reconcile and continue their relationship.
Alison Michie deferred sentence on Connall, 11 Main Street Carronshore, until July 6 for an update and clarification on whether Connall’s partner was looking for a non-harassment order to be put in place or not.