News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Carronshore offender threatens to throttle his partner during domestic disturbance

Brian Connall appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – making threats of violence – at an address in Roughlands Drive, Carronshore, on May 13.
By Court Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST

Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: “The witness and the accused were within the address when an argument broke out between them. The accused informed her the marriage was not working and told her to move out.”

Things took a a darker turn when and enraged Connall threatened to “throttle” her and “batter” her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was said to have told her: “I’ve never battered a woman in my life but I will batter you.”

Connall appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Connall appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Connall appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Most Popular

The court heard the couple were hoping to reconcile and continue their relationship.

Alison Michie deferred sentence on Connall, 11 Main Street Carronshore, until July 6 for an update and clarification on whether Connall’s partner was looking for a non-harassment order to be put in place or not.