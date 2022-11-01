Carronshore offender sent indecent images of children to a 13-year-old

Adam Leadbetter, 25, sent the indecent images to a woman he had been having an online conversation with and then sent similar pictures to two young people, who were aged 13 and 16 years.

He appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences involving the viewing, possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

He admitted to distributing or showing indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children at his home between May 2, 2019 and October 27, 2021.

Leadbetter also pleaded guilty to causing a female individual to look at a sexual image – sending her sexual images of children while engaged on online conversations between May 2, 2019 and September 26, 2021.

He also admitted sending sexual images of children to a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old over the same period.

Leadbetter pleaded guilty to breaching court orders – not to use any device which can access the Internet without the capacity to retain history of activity – on February 24 this year by having possession of a PS5 console.

The court heard Leadbetter, 5 Quarrolhall Crescent, Carronshore, was in custody for another matter – a similar offence to the ones he pleaded guilty to at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “The nature and number of the images would suggest some form of custodial sentence would be necessary. The court has to consider whether a custodial sentence is the only appropriate disposal.

"There is no alternative but to impose such a sentence. There are images involving members of the public – some of whom are children.”

He sentenced Leadbetter to 32 months in prison with a two year extended sentence to be served upon his release.