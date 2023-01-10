Carronshore offender no longer spoiling for a fight as she turns things around
Victoria Fotheringham, 38, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – attending an address uninvited and challenging others to fight – at an address in Gairdoch Drive, Carronshore on January 30 last year.
The court heard the social work department described Fotheringham, 4 Quarrolhall Crescent, Carronshore, as “coping brilliantly” with her court orders and it was stated she “seems to have turned things around”.
Sheriff Christopher Shead continued Fotheringham’s structured deferred sentence for six months to June 29.