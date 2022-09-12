News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Carronshore offender challenged woman to a fight

Victoria Fotheringham (37) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing, uttering abusive language and challenging a woman to a fight – at an address in Gairdoch Drive, Carronshore on January 30.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 12th September 2022, 8:07 am
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 8:07 am

The court heard a criminal justice social work report was not available for Fotheringham, 4 Quarrolhall Crescent, Carronshore, because “she went to the wrong building”.

Read More

Read More
Larbert offender blamed threatening behaviour on low blood sugar

Sheriff Christopher Shead adjourned the case until October 6 for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

Fotheringham appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court