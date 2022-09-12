Carronshore offender challenged woman to a fight
Victoria Fotheringham (37) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing, uttering abusive language and challenging a woman to a fight – at an address in Gairdoch Drive, Carronshore on January 30.
By Court Reporter
Monday, 12th September 2022, 8:07 am
Updated
Monday, 12th September 2022, 8:07 am
The court heard a criminal justice social work report was not available for Fotheringham, 4 Quarrolhall Crescent, Carronshore, because “she went to the wrong building”.
Sheriff Christopher Shead adjourned the case until October 6 for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.