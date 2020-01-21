Carronshore man threatened to kill partner and left her at roadside

A controlling man told his partner he would kill her and left her by a roadside following a series of arguments.

Andrew Marshall (21) accused the woman of cheating on him and sent her messages telling her to kill herself.

Andrew Marshall appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week

Marshall, 30 Duncan Avenue, Carronshore, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to engaging in an abusive course of behaviour towards his ex between April 1 and August 3 at addresses in Dennyloanhead, Denny, the A905 Stirling to Airth road and elsewhere.

He did so by repeatedly behaving aggressively towards her; repeatedly sending text and social media messages containing threats of violence and abusive remarks; and repeatedly accusing her of being unfaithful.

On another occasion, on the A905, Marshall pulled his car into a layby and tried to seize the woman’s phone from her grasp after spotting she had downloaded a dating application and attempted to eject her from his vehicle.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The relationship began to break down and the accused acted aggressively towards her. Part of that included messages to her which were of an aggressive nature.

“The messages said she was ‘stupid’, telling her to kill herself and ‘I’m going to kill you’.”

The woman reported Marshall to police and he was traced on August 6 after he had forced her to flag down passing motorists as he left her at the side of a road following another fall out.

His defence solicitor said Marshall, who works as a butcher, was a first offender who was “ashamed” of his conduct.

The court was told Marshall’s former partner is now pregnant with his child and he wishes to support her.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton said: “There’s a pattern of behaviour which says something about this individual and his attitude to women.

“This is appalling behaviour towards a young girl.”

Marshall was placed under supervision for a year and ordered to comply with social workers’ instructions.