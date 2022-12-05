Carronshore dangerous driver swaps her unpaid work punishment for house arrest
Jade Makarewicz, 27, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop for police on Nethermains Road, Denny and the B818 Falkirk to Fintry Road on August 28, 2020.
She also admitted driving without a licence and without insurance on the same date.
The court heard Makarewicz, 41 Main Street, Carronshore, was deemed not fit due to medical reasons to complete the unpaid work element of the community payback order she received for her offence.
Sheriff Craig Harris revoked the existing community payback order and made a new one which placed her under supervision for a further six months.
He heard Makarewicz’s existing restriction of liberty order – which has her staying in her home between 7pm and 7am – was coming to an end on February 14, 2023, so he added another 60 days of restriction of liberty to run from that date.