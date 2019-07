A thug who kicked a police officer has been hit with a three-figure fine.

Billy Rowe (36), 24 Burnside Place, Carron, admitted booting PC Laura Macauley on the body in Upper Newmarket Street, Falkirk on December 22, 2018.

His defence solicitor told Falkirk Sheriff Court that Rowe was “heavily under the influence” at the time.

He was fined £300.