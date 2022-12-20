Carron offender threatened to infect police officer with AIDS
Gayle Quigley, 39, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and struggling with police officers in River Street, Carron on April 23.
Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said: “It was 7.40pm when she called police seeking assistance. When officers arrived she was hostile to them, saying she didn’t want them and swore at them to leave.
"Officers reminded her she had called police herself. She then went out into the garden and continued to shout and swear at police. They told her she was under arrest and tried to take hold of the accused and took her to the ground.
"She tried to get away from officers saying ‘I will spit AIDS on your face’.”
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, stated Quigley had a “traumatic childhood”.
Sheriff Alison Michie placed Quigley, 43 River Street, Carron, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months for her to be off good behaviour in that time.