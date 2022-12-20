Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said: “It was 7.40pm when she called police seeking assistance. When officers arrived she was hostile to them, saying she didn’t want them and swore at them to leave.

"Officers reminded her she had called police herself. She then went out into the garden and continued to shout and swear at police. They told her she was under arrest and tried to take hold of the accused and took her to the ground.

"She tried to get away from officers saying ‘I will spit AIDS on your face’.”

Quigley struggled with police officers and threatened to infect them with AIDS

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, stated Quigley had a “traumatic childhood”.