News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Carron offender threatened to infect police officer with AIDS

Gayle Quigley, 39, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and struggling with police officers in River Street, Carron on April 23.

By Court Reporter
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 10:15am

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said: “It was 7.40pm when she called police seeking assistance. When officers arrived she was hostile to them, saying she didn’t want them and swore at them to leave.

"Officers reminded her she had called police herself. She then went out into the garden and continued to shout and swear at police. They told her she was under arrest and tried to take hold of the accused and took her to the ground.

Hide Ad

"She tried to get away from officers saying ‘I will spit AIDS on your face’.”

Quigley struggled with police officers and threatened to infect them with AIDS
Most Popular

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, stated Quigley had a “traumatic childhood”.

Sheriff Alison Michie placed Quigley, 43 River Street, Carron, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months for her to be off good behaviour in that time.