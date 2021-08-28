Carron offender threatend to stab partner
Olivia Sinclair (20) made threats to stab her partner, attempted to prevent him from using a telephone and then struck a door with a knife.
Saturday, 28th August 2021
Failing to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Sinclair had previously pleaded guilty to the threatening behaviour offence she committed at her 22 Sinclair Place, Falkirk home on December 25 last year.
The court heard there was no explanation for Sinclair’s non-appearance.
Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentence on her until September 16 for her personal appearance.