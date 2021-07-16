Carron man to discover punishment over aggressive behaviour and struggle with partner

James O’Neill, 51, 21 Alloa Road, admitted behaving threateningly by shouting, swearing, struggling with the woman on November 14, and acting aggressively towards a man.

On Thursday, his defence solicitor said sentence had been deferred for Caledonian System and restriction of liberty order assessments.

James O'Neill, of Carron, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said there was still no restriction of liberty order assessment.

Sentence was deferred until July 29 for one to be carried out.

