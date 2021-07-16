Carron man to discover punishment over aggressive behaviour and struggle with partner
A Carron man who behaved aggressively towards and struggled with his partner is due to discover his punishment.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:22 pm
James O’Neill, 51, 21 Alloa Road, admitted behaving threateningly by shouting, swearing, struggling with the woman on November 14, and acting aggressively towards a man.
On Thursday, his defence solicitor said sentence had been deferred for Caledonian System and restriction of liberty order assessments.
Sheriff Derek Livingston said there was still no restriction of liberty order assessment.
Sentence was deferred until July 29 for one to be carried out.