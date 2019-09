John McGarry (31) of 144 Carronshore Road, Carron repeatedly shouted and swore at Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert on January 25.

He also uttered offensive and sectarian remarks, kicked doors and made threats of violence.

Sheriff Livingston deferred sentence to be called alongside other matters.