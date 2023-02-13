Carron criminal with 'bad record' gets his very first drink driving conviction

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ryan McCallum, 49, had pleaded guilty to drink driving on Bellsdyke Road, Larbert on January 1 last year. He gave a reading of 128 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine, when the legal limit is 67 milligrams.

The court heard someone had contacted the police regarding the McCallum, 23 Alloa Road, Carron, suspecting him of drink driving.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said it was his first drink driving offence.

McCallum was stopped by police and found to be over the drink driving limit

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted McCallum’s “bad record” of other offences and the fact it was his first ever drink driving conviction when he placed him on a community payback order with the condition he complete 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.