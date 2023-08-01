Careless driving of Airth motorist, 81, sees cyclist hurtle off bike, hit van and break his collarbone

James Connell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving without due care and attention on A905 Main Street, Airth on May 1.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 8.40am and the witness was cycling on the A905 – the weather was dry and traffic was light. The accused’s car was turning into Elphinstone Crescent.”

She added Connell turned the car into the path of the oncoming cyclist, causing the rider – who had been travelling at around 20mph – to take evasive action, which resulted in him crashing into the side of a parked van.

Connell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

The impact was so great the cyclist’s head and shoulder left two dents on the side of the van.

"An ambulance has been called and police have attended, “ said the procurator fiscal depute. “Mr Connell was with his wife, who was in the front passenger seat of the car.

"He told officers ‘I was on the main road coming from Falkirk. I was looking to turn down right to come into the road – I hadn’t seen the cyclist’. He added ‘I don’t believe I hit him, but he has come off his bike’.”

The cyclist was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital suffering from a broken left collarbone and abrasions to his hands and legs. The court heard he was due to have surgery on his injury.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Connell – a former engineer – was 81 years of age and had never come to the attention of the courts before and has held a driving licence for over 60 years.

“He has turned right into the path of the cyclist,” added Mr Aitken. “He has done the same manoeuvre at that particular location without any difficult and is at a loss as to why he didn’t see the cyclist coming towards him.

"It was a momentary lapse which has brought significant consequences. He has decided to give up his licence and never drive again.”