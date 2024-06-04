Careless driver ploughs into parked cars after tyre blows in Skinflats road smash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “momentary lapse of concentration” caused a motorist to hit a traffic island, burst his tyre and then lose control of his car, which then ploughed into a number of parked cars.

Raymond Gall, 44, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on the A905 at Campsie Terrace, Skinflats, on January 11 last year.

Lauren Pennycook, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 7.30pm and the accused was driving his vehicle through Skinflats in the direction of Airth. A woman had parked and was within her vehicle at the location.

"She saw him past her at speed and then strike the traffic island in the centre of the road. He has then applied the brakes and lost control of the vehicle causing it to swerve into the opposing carriageway, forcing other drivers to swerve to avoid his vehicle.

Gall lost control of his vehicle in Skinflats and crashed into a number of parked cars(Picture: Submitted)

"The accused’s vehicle has then struck another vehicle causing damage to the side bumper and wheel arch. The accused’s car then went on to strike a number of other cars that were parked on the road.

"He then drove into a nearby street an stopped.”

A witness to the smash then confronted Gall and took his car keys away from him.

The court heard Gall later told police officers, when they arrived at the scene, “It was my fault. I wasn’t concentrating. I hit the island, blew a tyre and lost control”.

The cost of the damage ran into hundreds of pounds, but Gall’s insurance took care of it.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He knows the area. It was late at night, it was dark. He just clipped the traffic island and has burst his tyre and that has sent his car into parked vehicles.

"His licence has been clean for many years. He works with an antiques company and collects items. He requires his driving licence for his work and will lose his job if he loses his licence.

"It appears to have been a momentary lapse of concentration.”

