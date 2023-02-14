Careless driver left in 'constant pain' after Stenhousemuir smash
A driver who ploughed into a parked car and knocked it into someone’s garden was now said to be in constant pain.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Martin Georgeson, 32, had pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in King Street, Stenhousemuir, on August 15 last year.
He also admitted threatening behaviour – repeatedly shouting and swearing – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on the same date.
The charges stated Georgeson’s vehicle collided with a parked car, knocking it across a pedestrian footpath into a private garden.
Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Georgeson’s car was taken and is now “gone” and he know spends all his time in the house.
"He suffered dreadful injuries and is in constant pain,” he added.
Sheriff Christopher Shead banned Georgeson, 5 Forrester Place, Airth, from driving for five months and placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 135 hours of unpaid work within that time.