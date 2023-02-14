News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Careless driver left in 'constant pain' after Stenhousemuir smash

A driver who ploughed into a parked car and knocked it into someone’s garden was now said to be in constant pain.

By Court Reporter
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 11:13am

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Martin Georgeson, 32, had pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in King Street, Stenhousemuir, on August 15 last year.

He also admitted threatening behaviour – repeatedly shouting and swearing – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on the same date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges stated Georgeson’s vehicle collided with a parked car, knocking it across a pedestrian footpath into a private garden.

Georgeson behaved in a threatening manner at Forth Valley Royal Hospital
Most Popular

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Georgeson’s car was taken and is now “gone” and he know spends all his time in the house.

"He suffered dreadful injuries and is in constant pain,” he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheriff Christopher Shead banned Georgeson, 5 Forrester Place, Airth, from driving for five months and placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 135 hours of unpaid work within that time.