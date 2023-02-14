Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Martin Georgeson, 32, had pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in King Street, Stenhousemuir, on August 15 last year.

He also admitted threatening behaviour – repeatedly shouting and swearing – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on the same date.

The charges stated Georgeson’s vehicle collided with a parked car, knocking it across a pedestrian footpath into a private garden.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Georgeson’s car was taken and is now “gone” and he know spends all his time in the house.

"He suffered dreadful injuries and is in constant pain,” he added.

