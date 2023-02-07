Careless Camelon driver refused breath tests after he was caught performing ‘unnecessary’ emergency stops

Jonathan Manger, 45, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to failing to provide two breath specimens at Falkirk Police Station on September 20 last year.

He also admitted driving without due care and attention on Stirling Road, Larbert, on the same date. The charges stated he carried out unnecessary emergency stop manoeuvres in the middle of the road and failed to stop for police.

Procurator fiscal depute Christine Brownlie said: “It was 11.50pm and staff from the hospital contacted police in relation to someone getting into a vehicle while they were under the influence of alcohol.

Police signalled Manger to stop put he failed to do so

"Police saw the accused perform an emergency stop in the middle of the road and then come to an abrupt halt again, before placing his car in reverse. Being concerned at the manner of his driving, officers activated their blue lights, but the accused has continued to reverse, oblivious of them.”

The court heard Manger refused a breath test at the time, stating he had COVID-19.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said Manger had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone to the hospital to seek assistance.

She added: “He is not good at communicating, particularly when he gets anxious.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “Your recent record in this court gives cause for concern.”