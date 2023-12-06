Careless Camelon driver did not think hitting a motorcyclist was a serious enough offence to require a solicitor
Representing himself at the court last Thursday, Colin Lambert, 51, had pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Stirling Road, Camelon, on March 14.
The charge stated Lambert entered a carriageway into the path of oncoming traffic, causing his vehicle to collide with a motorcycle, resulting in damage to both vehicles and the motorcyclist sustaining a serious injury due to the impact.
However, Lambert appeared in the dock and was apparently willing to go ahead with matters without a solicitor representing him.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki, who tried to get across how serious the offence actually was, deferred sentence until December 12 to give Lambert, 22 Fernbank, Glasgow Road, Camelon, time to engage the services of a solicitor.