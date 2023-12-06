News you can trust since 1845
Careless Camelon driver did not think hitting a motorcyclist was a serious enough offence to require a solicitor

A driver who crashed into a motorcycle and left the rider with serious injuries appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court without a solicitor – telling a sheriff he did not think he needed one.
By Court Reporter
Published 6th Dec 2023, 12:58 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 12:58 GMT
Representing himself at the court last Thursday, Colin Lambert, 51, had pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Stirling Road, Camelon, on March 14.

The charge stated Lambert entered a carriageway into the path of oncoming traffic, causing his vehicle to collide with a motorcycle, resulting in damage to both vehicles and the motorcyclist sustaining a serious injury due to the impact.

However, Lambert appeared in the dock and was apparently willing to go ahead with matters without a solicitor representing him.

Lambert represented himself at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)Lambert represented himself at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)
Lambert represented himself at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Sheriff Maryam Labaki, who tried to get across how serious the offence actually was, deferred sentence until December 12 to give Lambert, 22 Fernbank, Glasgow Road, Camelon, time to engage the services of a solicitor.