Careless Bainsford motorist rallied car over roundabout and into another vehicle

A careless motorist drove at excessive speed and ignored traffic calming measures before propelling his vehicle over a roundabout and striking another car.

David Georgeson (50), 47 Philip Street, Bainsford, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the offence, as well as failing to stop to provide his name and address for insurance purposes, which he committed in David’s Loan, Bainsford on May 19 last year.

His defence solicitor told the court Georgeson, who is in full-time employment, had visited the owner of the vehicle he damaged to apologise.

Sheriff Derek Livingston added five penalty points to Georgeson’s licence, which was endorsed, and fined him £420, payable at £25 per week.