A car windscreen was smashed in as it sat parked in a Bonnybridge street.

Police say the vehicle, a red Citroen DS3, was targeted some time overnight between Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7 in Falkirk Road.

Anyone with information relating to this crime is asked to contact police on the non-emergency 101 number.

Details can also be passed on to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.