Car tyres slashed in Larbert

Police have launched an appeal after the tyres of a car parked in Larbert were slashed.

The Peugeout 208 vehicle was targeted in Rankin Drive between 8pm on Thursday, September 27 and 8am on Friday, September 28.

Anyone who has information relating to this incident can contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.