Tyres on three cars were slashed by vandals in less than 24 hours in Denny.

A blue Corsa, a red Citreon C1 and a red Citreon Berlingo were vandalised in Castle Terrace some time between 4pm on Thursday, May 23 and 8am on Friday, May 24.

Police are keen to speak with any potential witnesses or anyone who has relevant information.

Call 101.