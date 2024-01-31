Car today, gone tomorrow: Learner driver taught a harsh lesson after Forth Valley police stop
A provisional licence holder who was driving alone in their car this week got a stark reminder on the guidelines for learner drivers.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The driver of the vehicle was stopped and found to be driving on a provisional licence. They had no supervision and no L-plates displayed.
"The vehicle was seized and driver reported.”
A provisional licence enables people to drive everywhere – except on motorways – as long as they are supervised and display 'L' plates on the vehicle you're driving.