Car jumping Falkirk offender who asked to be taken into custody gets his wish
Michael Muldoon, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on August 28, 2022. The charges stated he stood in front of his partner’s car before throwing himself onto it to prevent her from driving away.
Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Muldoon had been “hearing voices in his head”.
"I saw him in July and he told me ‘I need to go into prison’,” added Mr Morrow.
Addressing Muldoon, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You yourself state you are unlikely to comply with the order.”
She revoked Muldoon’s community payback order and called for an updated criminal justice social work report for January 18, 2024.
Muldoon, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, was remanded in custody until that date.