News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Car jumping Falkirk offender who asked to be taken into custody gets his wish

A domestic offender who jumped onto a car to prevent his partner from driving away told his solicitor he was ‘hearing voices in his head’ and that he wanted to be taken to prison.
By Court Reporter
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 10:16 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 10:16 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Michael Muldoon, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on August 28, 2022. The charges stated he stood in front of his partner’s car before throwing himself onto it to prevent her from driving away.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Muldoon had been “hearing voices in his head”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I saw him in July and he told me ‘I need to go into prison’,” added Mr Morrow.

Muldoon was remanded in custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Muldoon was remanded in custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Muldoon was remanded in custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Addressing Muldoon, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You yourself state you are unlikely to comply with the order.”

She revoked Muldoon’s community payback order and called for an updated criminal justice social work report for January 18, 2024.

Muldoon, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, was remanded in custody until that date.