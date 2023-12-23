Car jumping Falkirk offender who asked to be taken into custody gets his wish

A domestic offender who jumped onto a car to prevent his partner from driving away told his solicitor he was ‘hearing voices in his head’ and that he wanted to be taken to prison.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Muldoon, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on August 28, 2022. The charges stated he stood in front of his partner’s car before throwing himself onto it to prevent her from driving away.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Muldoon had been “hearing voices in his head”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I saw him in July and he told me ‘I need to go into prison’,” added Mr Morrow.

Muldoon was remanded in custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Addressing Muldoon, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You yourself state you are unlikely to comply with the order.”

She revoked Muldoon’s community payback order and called for an updated criminal justice social work report for January 18, 2024.