Car deliberately set on fire behind Grangemouth pub

A car was deliberately torched behind a Grangemouth pub.

The blue Audi A7 was set on fire at around 7pm on Sunday, January 20 outside The Ellwyn Bar in Newlands Road.

Police are now looking into the incident and have appealed for anybody who was in the area and noticed suspicious activity to get in touch.

READ MORE: Grangemouth pub landlord changes locks to get rid of terrible tenants



Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “Police Scotland believes this was a wilful fire-raising incident.

“Anyone who has information relating to this incident is asked to call police on 101.”

In December the Falkirk Herald reported that the pub’s owner, Amran Ali, had called in locksmiths to change locks and had boarded up the windows to take back his bar from tenants who had breached licensing laws and allegedly served alcohol to a 16-year-old boy.