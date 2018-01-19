Car battery put to shocking use

Finding himself denied entry to a house a drunken offender smashed windows with a car battery.

Steven Forrester (42) caused between £200 and £300 of damage in the “heat of the moment” and ended up in police custody.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Forrester previously admitted damaging property, struggling with police officers and having possession of a knife in public in Duncairn Avenue, Bonnybridge, on October 29 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “The accused arrived at the address uninvited and despite this he was allowed in. Drink was consumed and the accused became argumentative and was asked to leave, which he did.”

He returned on a couple of occasions, but was asked to leave each time, with the complainer locking the door on him.

Mr McLachlan said: “She looked out and noticed he was still out there. She told him if he didn’t leave she would call the police. He shouts he wants back in, but is denied entry so he smashed the front windows with a car battery.

“Police were contacted and the accused was searched. A knife with a four-and-a-half inch blade is recovered. While police were trying to investigate the matter he wasn’t being helpful, directing comments towards the complainer, saying she is a ‘treacherous cow’ and is ‘two faced’.”

William McIntyre, defence solicitor, said: “He had been accused of damaging the householder’s vehicle and was angry about that false accusation. The car battery was lying at the side of the garden and he used that to smash the two windows.

“It was in the heat of the moment. Alcohol is a big problem for him.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered Forrester, 32 Morrison Avenue, Bonnybridge, to pay £300 compensation to the householder at a rate of £10 per fortnight and placed him on two-year supervised community payback order with the condition he complete 160 hours unpaid work within six months.