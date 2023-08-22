Captured on CCTV: Bo'ness bottle grabber fails to win back his ex partner but does end up in court

During an “altercation” in the town centre, which was captured on CCTV, Connor MacDonald, 19, followed his former partner and “wrestled” a glass bottle away from her on two occasions.

MacDonald appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour towards his ex-partner in Glebe Street, Falkirk, on June 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said MacDonald and his former partner arranged to meet up in Falkirk town centre at midday to talk about how their relationship ended. However, things did not go well and MacDonald ended up pursuing his former partner, who was trying to walk away from him.

The 'altercation' between MacDonald and his ex partner was captured on CCTV (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"She tried to walk away,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He crossed the road and began shouting at her, before wrestling a bottle from her person. He has continued to shout at her and has followed her.

"She was able to retain possession of the glass bottle, but he grabbed it again and there is an altercation. An unknown male has then challenged them. The incident was captured on CCTV.”

The court heard it was an attempt on MacDonald’s part to reconcile the relationship but it “wasn’t going well”. He was said to now accept the relationship is at an end.

It was stated MacDonald, 1 Lothian Crescent, Bo’ness, had underlying issues with alcohol and drugs.