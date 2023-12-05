Cannabis smoking Grangemouth offender 'unaware' £15,640 of drug dealing cash was in his cupboard

An offender who allowed drug dealers to use his property claimed he was unaware of the £15,640 in cash stored in three plastic bags in his kitchen cupboard.

Geoffrey Hackett, 63, told officers the cannabis found at his him belonged to him – stating he used it to help with his various “ailments” and did not know how much cash was stored in his kitchen.

He said he only allowed his property to be used for drug dealing and was not the “Mr Big” of the operation

Hackett appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis at his 56 Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth home on December 20 last year.

Hackett claimed he was unaware of the significant sums of cash stored in his kitchen cupboard (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)

Eilidh Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9.20am when police officers attended with a search warrant at the accused’s home. A very large amount of cash was discovered. The money was divided into three plastic packages and totalled £15,640.

"There were various other drug paraphernalia in the house and was indicative of some sort of dealing going on. There were two street deals of cannabis and two sets of scales.

"He confirmed to police he was a cannabis user and admitted ownership of the cannabis found in his home. When he was asked about the money he told them he allowed his home to be used for drug dealing."

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said Hackett had not been in trouble for some time, adding another person had been targeted by police and officer subsequently came round to Hackett’s house.

"He wasn’t aware of the value of the money in his kitchen cupboard,” said Mr Morrow. “It was divided into plastic bags. He was concerned he would be seen as ‘Mr Big’, but he does play a role in this.

"He uses cannabis to try and tackle his health concerns and PTSD and used it following his heart attack. He suffers from all sorts of ailments and uses a mobility scooter.”

It was stated that £1000 of the money found supposedly belonged to Hackett.