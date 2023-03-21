Cannabis smell in Grangemouth car park draws police attention to cocaine dealer

Fraser Campbell, 23, was in the car partaking of the Class B drug when officers came calling. He handed over the cannabis, but officers then carried out a search of his vehicle and found a dozen bags of white powder within.

Campbell was subsequently arrested and told officers the cocaine was only for he and his friends.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Campbell had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine in Union Street car park, Grangemouth on January 12.

Police found Campbell had bags cocaine in the car

Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: “It was 8pm and police saw the accused in a vehicle parked up in Grangemouth. Officers noted the smell of cannabis and the accused handed over a substance to the police.

"Officers then searched his vehicle and recovered 12 bags of white powder, which turned out to be cocaine. The accused said it was for him and his friends.”

Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said Campbell, an apprentice mechanic, had a previous conviction for possessing cocaine.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This is the supply of a class A drug and, while I accept it’s to your friends, nevertheless it is a serious offence.”