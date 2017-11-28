Cannabis kid caught

A teenager who produced £2000 of cannabis at a location in Slamannan earlier this year has now had to answer to court.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted producing the controlled class B drug on February 23.
Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the children’s panel “didn’t want anything to do with him” so Sheriff Derek Livingston placed the Slamannan youth on a supervised community payback order for two years.
