Cannabis kid caught

A teenager who produced £2000 of cannabis at a location in Slamannan earlier this year has now had to answer to court.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted producing the controlled class B drug on February 23.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the children’s panel “didn’t want anything to do with him” so Sheriff Derek Livingston placed the Slamannan youth on a supervised community payback order for two years.