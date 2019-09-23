Cannabis crop worth £22,000 seized from flat in Denny

Police officers carried out a successful afternoon drugs raid at a property in Denny just days after the community voiced their concerns about addicts in the town.

Nine officers from Larbert Police Station, including community constables for the Denny area, turned up at the flat in Overton Crescent just after 2pm last Friday and were given access to the tenant's flat.

Cannabis crop uncovered in Denny flat

A total of 20 plants with a street value of around £22,000, almost £9700 in cash and various items associated with drug dealing were recovered from the premises and the tenant was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He was charged and appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today.

Inspector Stephen McLaughlin said: "The community policing team officers within the Falkirk area are committed to addressing the community's concerns. One of these concerns has been drug-related crime.

"As this operation proves, Forth Valley Division will act on intelligence when it is received. That is why we require the assistance of the public within the area we cover."

The execution of the drugs warrant happened just four days after a public meeting took place in Denny Baptist Church concerning reports of schoolchildren being frightened to walk to school because they were being harassed by drug users demanding they hand over their dinner money.

Parents also revealed youngsters told them drug users actually barked at them in the street and elderly people stated they are terrified to sit on their favourite bench because they will be pestered for cash.

At the meeting PC Graham Fox, one of Denny’s four dedicated community police officers, said: “If there is a reason for us to search these people you are talking about we will do so. If there is a reason to ask them to move on we will do so.

“Whenever we are free you can find us on mobile patrol, either on foot or in vehicles, in Denny town centre.”

As for the incidents of drug users pestering youngsters for their dinner money, PC Fox said people had to report these matters to police as soon as possible.

PC Fox said: “We are hearing this is happening, but we are not receiving any phone calls to deal with these matters as they are happening. We need those with information to come forward more regularly and at the time incidents happen – not three weeks after it has occurred.”

People can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.