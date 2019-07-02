Camper van window smashed and car tyre slashed in Bainsford street

Two vehicles which were parked in a Bainsford street were vandalised last week.

A window of a Ford Transit camper van was smashed in Sinclair Place, while a tyre on a Kia Soul was slashed.

Both incidents are thought to have taken place some time between 4pm last Thursday and 7am on Saturday.

Police say no CCTV footage of either incident is available.

Anyone who has information connected to these crimes is asked to call officers via 101.

Details can be given confidentially to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.