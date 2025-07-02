Campaign warns of cost of buying minors’ booze

Street disorder and youth drinking are to be tackled in a summer campaign across Scotland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’ll Cost You began as a pilot designed by the Scottish Alcohol Industry Partnership a decade ago in North Lanarkshire but is now a nation-wide campaign fronted by Police Scotland.

The clear message of the campaign is that buying alcohol for minors could land you with a fine, a jail sentence or both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland is working with retailers and alcohol companies to drive home the stark message that buying alcohol for children, proxy purchase, is a criminal offence.

It'll Cost You began as a pilot designed by the Scottish Alcohol Industry Partnership a decade ago but is now a nation-wide campaign fronted by Police Scotland. Pic: Contributed

Superintendent Joanne McEwan, of Police Scotland, said: “This campaign showcases the benefits of key partners working together to inform the public of dangers associated with underage drinking, as well as the criminal consequences for supplying those under 18 with alcohol.”

Evaluations of the previous campaigns have shown a steady increase in awareness about the implications of supplying alcohol to minors.

However, it remains a serious issue with detections being made by police across Scotland during the course of last year’s campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke McGarty, Scottish Grocers Federation public affairs chief, said: “Retailers are the first line of defence in reducing underage drinking and anti-social behaviour linked to alcohol.

Grahame Clarke said it's an opportunity to spread the It’ll Cost You! message. Pic: Contributed

“Our members are robust in ensuring that under 18s can’t buy alcohol from their stores, so it’s vital that customers support those efforts and are aware of the dangers of proxy purchasing.

“The It’ll Cost You! campaign fits perfectly with SGF’s position of promoting responsible community retailing. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners on the campaign again this year.”

The campaign is a collaboration between Police Scotland, the Scottish Alcohol Industry Partnership and Community Alcohol Partnerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grahame Clarke, Community Alcohol Partnership co-ordinator, said: “The campaign gives us an opportunity to spread the It’ll Cost You! message in local communities, highlighting the dangers of buying alcohol for young people.

It'll Cost You began as a pilot designed by the Scottish Alcohol Industry Partnership a decade ago but is now a nation-wide campaign fronted by Police Scotland.

“We look forward to working with Police Scotland and the Police Scotland Youth Volunteers to make sure that this messaging is carried through all our engagement activity this summer.”

This year’s campaign is running from this week across Scotland.

Minister for Victims and Community Safety, Siobhian Brown, added: “To have run this campaign for ten years is a strong example of partnership working to help reduce crime and make our communities safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’ll Cost You reinforces the message that buying alcohol for someone under the age of 18, regardless of your relationship to them, is illegal. It can put them at risk of becoming vulnerable or involved in antisocial behaviour and if you buy drink for them, you could be fined, imprisoned, or both.”