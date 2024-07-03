Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young motorist who killed a grandmother after driving too fast round a bend has been jailed for three years.

Rizwan Afzal, 24, had been banned for speeding six months before the fatal crash.

He was also banned from driving for eight years when he was sentenced at the High Court in Dundee today.

Afzal, of Fleming Gardens, Camelon, admitted causing the death of retired university housekeeper Doreen Stewart by driving dangerously on January 21, 2022.

Doreen Stewart, right, with daughter Gemma. Pic: Stewart family

He admitted driving at excess speed for the conditions on the wet and unlit B8028 between Hallglen and Shieldhill, and failing to comply with signs warning drivers to slow down.

Road safety experts told the court that the maximum safe speed for negotiating the bend was 42 mph and Afzal confessed to losing control of his car at 55 mph.

Afzal shot across the central white lines and collided head-on with Mrs Stewart's car as she returned home from visiting her daughter and grandchild.

He also admitted causing severe injury to his passenger Jordan Reilly.

Rizwan Afzal was sentenced at the High Court in Dundee. Pic: File image

Lady Drummond said: "You had a friend as front seat passenger and approached a sharp left hand bend, marked with warning signs and 'slow' painted on the road.

"About the same time, Mrs Stewart was approaching in the opposite direction. You failed to negotiate the bend and crossed into the opposing carriageway and collided head-on with Mrs Stewart's car.

"The collision was caused by you driving at excessive speed for the road conditions, failure to comply with the signs, and failure to slow down as you approached the bend, causing you to lose control.

"She was a very much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. The family feel the weight of her absence is overwhelming."

Lady Drummond noted Afzal had been banned from driving for two months and fined after being convicted of speeding in June 2021.

"Your dangerous driving tragically resulted in fatality and there were aggravating factors - your previous conviction for speeding and the injury to your passenger."

Afzal lost control of his Volkswagen Scirocco at the bend near Wester Pirleyhill Farm and ploughed head on into Mrs Stewart's Suzuki Swift. Off-duty paramedics tried to revive her, but she died at the scene.

Tony Lenehan KC, defending, said: "It is clear there is genuine remorse. He has insight into the harm he has done others. No words he can offer can lessen the damage done by the loss of Mrs Stewart to her family and friends.

"The enormity of the harm done is out of proportion to the intention of the offender. There was an excessive speed for the bend. The speed in itself was not extraordinary.

"He has insight into the tragedy of his making. He has shown honest remorse."

Members of the victim's family branded the sentence "a joke" after Afzal was told it had been reduced to take account of him being under 25 years old.

Doreen Stewart's widower, Ronnie Stewart, 72, called the sentence "a disgrace" and said he was horrified Afzal would be freed from prison in around 18 months.

Mr Stewart said: "I have never seen a sentence like that. I just can't get my head round it. He'll be doing 18 months out of three years for killing my wife.

"She was a mother and grandmother and it just beggars belief."