Leona Lyon, 21 Fairlie Street, Camelon, admitted the offence she committed at an address in Mariner Road, Camelon on October 18 last year.

She recklessly destroyed property - including a television - when she poured a pot of paint over it.

The case was adjourned to June 28 for reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.