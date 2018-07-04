Camelon woman caused £3K of damage in ‘grudge’ attack

A 20-year-old woman caused thousands of pounds worth of damage when she poured paint over a television, sofa, carpet and other furnishings.

Leona Lyon, 21 Fairlie Street, Camelon, admitted recklessly damaging someone else’s property at Mariner Road, Camelon on October 18 last year when she was trying to get back at a woman she had a grudge against. Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You did a fair bit of damage here,” and placed Lyon on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition she complete 100 hours unpaid work within six months and pay £450 compensation back to the person who owned the damaged goods at a rate of £25 per month.