Camelon War Memorial targeted by vandals' 'shameful' grafitti

The Provost of Falkirk says he was appalled to see vandals have spray-painted part of Camelon’s war memorial.

By Kirsty Paterson
Published 1st Apr 2023, 08:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 08:27 BST
Provost Robert Bissett has described the grafitti as 'appalling' and disrespectful.
Provost Robert Bissett, who is a founder member of Bainsford War Memorial Association, said the vandalism at Lock 16 is “shameful” and disrespectful to the memories of the fallen.

The Provost has now written personally to the Falkirk Area Commander, Chief Inspector Lynsey Kidd, who has assured him that the offence will be investigated.

It is unclear what the writing on the memorial means and Provost Bissett says he is continuing to make enquiries.

The vandalism is on the stone benches in front of the panels listing the names of Camelon's fallen.
He said: “It’s really appalling to see this – it is just so disrespectful. These men gave their lives and fought for our freedom.

“This should be almost like hallowed ground – you just don’t do that.”

The grafitti is on the carved stone benches that sit in front of the five steel panels, with the names of over 260 men from Camelon who fell in the service of their country in the First World War.

Each of the panels has a symbolic jagged cut down its middle.

Provost Bissett said he wants to send a strong message to the perpetrators that such crimes will not be tolerated.

Grafitti can be reported to Falkirk Council but the Provost is urging anyone who has information on the incident, or who sees grafitti on any war memorial, to report it to the police.