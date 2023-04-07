News you can trust since 1845
Camelon thug threatens to 'kick the baby out ' out of terrified pregnant woman

An offender screamed “I’m going kick the baby out of your mum” during a horrifying encounter with a pregnant woman and her young child.

By Court Reporter
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 14:52 BST

Brian Hardie, 39, was subsequently arrested and then, following a report with social workers, failed to acknowledge the “horrific” crime he had pleaded guilty to.

Hardie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering threats to his pregnant partner – in East Main Street, Armadale on April 20, 2021.

Sheriff Craig Harris stated Hardie’s criminal justice social work report did not exactly show him in a good light.

Hardie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff CourtHardie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
He said: “He said ‘I’m going to kick the baby out of your mum’ in front of a young child. That’s horrific. It’s not a positive report at all – he denies things he has already pleaded guilty to.

"His record is appalling – he’s had every disposal available to him and nothing has worked. This is a bleak report which does not suggest to me there is any significant shift in his attitude towards domestic offending.

“It was a frankly appalling comment to make in front of a child.”

He sentenced Hardie, 38 Antonine Street, Camelon to 87 days in prison and made him subject to a non-harrassment order not to approach or contact the woman he threatened for three years.

Hardie did not hear all of his sentence because he lunged from the dock and was shouting incoherently as police officers restrained him and took him down to the cells.