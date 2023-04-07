Brian Hardie, 39, was subsequently arrested and then, following a report with social workers, failed to acknowledge the “horrific” crime he had pleaded guilty to.

Hardie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering threats to his pregnant partner – in East Main Street, Armadale on April 20, 2021.

Sheriff Craig Harris stated Hardie’s criminal justice social work report did not exactly show him in a good light.

He said: “He said ‘I’m going to kick the baby out of your mum’ in front of a young child. That’s horrific. It’s not a positive report at all – he denies things he has already pleaded guilty to.

"His record is appalling – he’s had every disposal available to him and nothing has worked. This is a bleak report which does not suggest to me there is any significant shift in his attitude towards domestic offending.

“It was a frankly appalling comment to make in front of a child.”

He sentenced Hardie, 38 Antonine Street, Camelon to 87 days in prison and made him subject to a non-harrassment order not to approach or contact the woman he threatened for three years.