Camelon thug threatens to 'kick the baby out ' out of his terrified pregnant partner
An offender screamed “I’m going kick the baby out of your mum” during a horrifying encounter with his pregnant partner and her young child.
Brian Hardie, 39, was subsequently arrested and then, following a report with social workers, failed to acknowledge the “horrific” crime he had pleaded guilty to.
Hardie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering threats to his pregnant partner – in East Main Street, Armadale on April 20, 2021.
Sheriff Craig Harris stated Hardie’s criminal justice social work report did not exactly show him in a good light.
He said: “He said ‘I’m going to kick the baby out of your mum’ in front of a young child. That’s horrific. It’s not a positive report at all – he denies things he has already pleaded guilty to.
"His record is appalling – he’s had every disposal available to him and nothing has worked. This is a bleak report which does not suggest to me there is any significant shift in his attitude towards domestic offending.
“It was a frankly appalling comment to make in front of a child.”
He sentenced Hardie, 38 Antonine Street, Camelon to 87 days in prison and made him subject to a non-harrassment order not to approach or contact his former partner for three years.
Hardie did not hear all of his sentence because he lunged from the dock and was shouting incoherently as police officers restrained him and took him down to the cells.