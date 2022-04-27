Camelon thug terrorised mum and daughter (13) when he attacked car

The mother and daughter, who did not know who Keiran Robertson was, were left shaken by the unprovoked incident which happened in a car park.

Robertson (24) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to causing fear and alarm at the Coppertop, Dorrator Road, Camelon on August 1 last year.

Danielle McDonald, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Both witnesses – a mother and her 13-year-old daughter – were complete strangers to the accused. It was 4.50pm and both witnesses were within a car in a car park in Dorrator Road.

The terrifying incident happened in a car park at the Coppertop in Camelon

"The mother was in the driving seat and the daughter was in the rear of the vehicle. The accused approached the vehicle and immediately started to shout and swear aggressively towards the mother.

"This placed both witnesses in a state of fear and alarm. He continued to act in an aggressive manner and began making efforts to open the doors of the vehicle. He started punching and striking the windows of the vehicle.

"The mother contacted police and she was advised to move away from the area to keep themselves safe. Police arrived and traced both witnesses, who were both visibly shaking.

"The accused was traced and told officers ‘I never done anything – I was in hospital with youse’.

The court heard Robertson accepted responsibility for the way he acted and regretted his behaviour.

It was stated he had been injured after being assaulted prior to the incident and was taken to hospital by police officers afterwards.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Robertson, 188 Glasgow Road, Camelon, was currently subject to two separate supervised community payback orders and had not been in any trouble for a few months.

Sheriff Harris said: “It’s quite a shocking offence. The court had been considering a custodial sentence.”