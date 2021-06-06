Camelon thug had a go at his mum and then police

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Kelso had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Falkirk Police Station and behaving in a threatening manner towards his mother and then police officers at his 4 Gordon Place, Camelon home on February 7.

The charges stated Kelso shouted and swore at his mother and demanded money from her, then turned his attention towards police officers when they arrived to deal with the disturbance, making offensive religious remarks and spitting on the floor of his cell.

Kelso appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday to answer for the assault and threatening behaviour offences he committed

While at the police station he kicked a police officer on the leg and body.