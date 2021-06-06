Camelon thug had a go at his mum and then police
After threatening his mother David Kelso (42) then made life difficult for police with verbal and physical attacks against them.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Kelso had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Falkirk Police Station and behaving in a threatening manner towards his mother and then police officers at his 4 Gordon Place, Camelon home on February 7.
The charges stated Kelso shouted and swore at his mother and demanded money from her, then turned his attention towards police officers when they arrived to deal with the disturbance, making offensive religious remarks and spitting on the floor of his cell.
While at the police station he kicked a police officer on the leg and body.
Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Kelso for six weeks to July 13 for a further review of his community payback order and for him to be of good behaviour in that time.