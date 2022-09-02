Camelon thief's days of freedom look to be numbered

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the phone call Sheila Reid (33) did apologise to the woman and subsequently returned the handbag back to her, but only after she used the woman’s money to pay for her taxi.

Reid appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted several thefts over the last year including stealing a handbag and its contents from an address in Union Road, Camelon on February 1.

She also admitted using a stolen bank card to obtain a £28.83 taxi journey by fraud in Nailer Road, Camelon and breaching her bail conditions not to enter Nailer Road on the same date.

On that occasion Sheriff Derek Livingston had her taken down the cells to ascertain if she had attended an appointment for a criminal justice social work report to be made.

He later deferred sentence and remanded her in custody for the report to be taken.

The court heard Reid’s crimes of dishonesty over the last year were mainly to fund her drug habit.

At a previous appearance Sheriff Christopher Shead warned Reid she was facing “quite a long time in custody”.

On Thursday Sheriff Livingston noted Reid’s persistent failure to engage with her orders and the fact she has missed various appointments for reports to be made.