Ian Kemp (42) stole 23 packets of razors and razorblades worth a total of £539.97 from Asda superstore in Grangemouth.

Kemp, 52 Gordon Place, Camelon admitted the theft he committed at the Dock Road store on July 14 last year.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday and Sheriff John Mundy placed him on a community payback order with the condition he complete 135 hours unpaid work in six months.