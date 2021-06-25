Camelon thief jailed after stealing from three Falkirk shops

Janey Baillie, 45, 126 Glasgow Road, Camelon, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday from custody, via video link.

She had previously admitted pinching £44.95 worth of fragrance and toiletries, while on bail, from TK Maxx in Central Retail Park on March 13, 2020.

Baillie also stole £43.95 of household items from The Range in Central Retail Park that day, as well as clothing and footwear amounting to £73 from the nearby Next shop.

Janey Baillie, of Camelon, appeared via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said his client had appeared in court on May 27 for a drug treatment and testing order review.

He added: “She wasn’t coping well. The drug treatment and testing order was revoked.

“She looks ten to 100 times better today than she did before.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead made Baillie subject to a four-month custodial sentence “to reflect the public interest”, backdated to May 27.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.