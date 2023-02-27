Camelon teenager threatened to make ex partner's intimate pictures public

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kai McAloon, 19, admitted engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his former partner – threatening to circulate sexually explicit private images of her – between December 1, 2019 and September 27, 2021.

He had also pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on October 17, 2021 and in Telford Square, Camelon on October 2, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Procurator fiscal depute Danielle MacDonald said: "The witness and the accused were in a relationship, during which she sent the accused naked images of herself. When the relationship ended in June 2021 he started contacting her a grossly excessive amount of times – phoning her 105 times in one day.

McAloon appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"He then messaged her on Facebook telling her ‘just kill yourself’ and ‘you have no friends, no skills, no living parents – just die’. He told her to kill herself on a number of occasions.

"He threatened her by saying he would send the explicit images she sent him to other people. If she didn’t respond to him he would send the images on group chats.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The troubled teen showed his violent side on other occasions.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “At 10.30pm the witnesses heard shouting coming from outside and looked out the window to see the accused shouting and swearing, saying ‘I will deck you’ while getting in a man’s face, challenging him to a fight.”

On another occasion police were called an address and were confronted by McAloon, who began using homophobic language towards officers and challenging them to fight, saying “when I get out of her I will find you and knock you out” and “I will slap you silly”.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted McAloon’s young age and the fact he had been in Polmont YOI for 52 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He placed McAloon, 32 Telford Square, Camelon, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he carry out 90 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.