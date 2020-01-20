Camelon teen threatened to kill ex-partner and shared intimate photo online

A teenager who threatened to kill his ex and subjected her to a vile campaign of abuse has narrowly avoided imprisonment.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also physically assaulted his partner — then aged 15 — and shared an intimate photo of the girl via social media.

The 17-year-old sent a series of threatening messages to his victim. Picture: Michael Gillen

Appearing in court last Thursday, the Camelon teen had admitted engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his victim between June 1 and September 24 last year at addresses in Camelon and Falkirk.

He did so by sending numerous threatening messages; making an abusive call; disclosing on Snapchat an intimate picture of the girl; and punching her to the body causing injury. The teenager also contacted the girl’s friend and made derogatory remarks; refused to accept the relationship was over; followed her in public; and pushed his victim.

Things soured when the 17-year-old thought the girl had been talking to other boys.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “They had regular arguments and she began to receive messages from the accused which were threatening and abusive.

“He called the complainer a ‘slag’, saying ‘I will kill you’. He was saying he would bite her and ‘I love you getting hurt from this’.”

A parent of the victim’s friend heard a conversation between her child and the victim which detailed the perpetrator’s actions and the girl’s parents were then informed before the victim herself contacted police.

The 17-year-old confessed to his crimes but denied he intended to carry out his threats. Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said his client was a first offender who had struggled to deal with the death of his dad.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told him he would’ve been jailed for a year had he had a previous conviction.

He was ordered to complete 120 hours’ unpaid work in six months and will be supervised for nine months. The teen was also made subject to a one-year non-harassment order.