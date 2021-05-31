Camelon teen caught with knife in jeans pocket during police search

He had also pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in various streets in the Camelon area, including Stirling Road, Glasgow Road, Hamilton Street and Mansionhouse Road on February 16.

Rebecca Reid, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police had cause to search the accused prior to placing him in the police vehicle and they recovered a knife from his left jeans pocket.”

It was stated York had failed to turn up to various appointments for his social work report to be taken and this resulted in him being taken into custody.

York appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday