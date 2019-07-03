Camelon suspicious death – what we know now

A man remains in hospital after being seriously injured in an incident in Camelon last week that claimed the life of another man.

Police say they are continuing their investigations into the assault which took place at Burnside Court at 7.20am on Thursday, June 27.

There are unconfirmed reports circulating that the deceased, named locally as James Baillie, was murdered following a stabbing.

Police would only confirm that, almost a week on, they are still treating the death as ‘suspicious’ and enquries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said two men had been arrested but neither were charged in connection with the incident.

He added: “They were however charged with other offences as part of the wider investigation. The injured man remains in hospital.”