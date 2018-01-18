Camelon street re-opens after ‘controlled’ explosion

A controlled explosion brought an end to the incident which closed Camelon Main Street for the morning.

A suspicious package was reported outside the police office, opposite Falkirk Sheriff Court, and the area was immediately cordoned off.

Bomb disposal experts were called in and a small controlled explosion was carried out.

The street has now re-opened.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley can confirm that the suspicious package incident at Camelon Police Station has now been concluded.

“The matter was reported around 8.40am on Thursday, January 18. Explosive Ordinance Disposal attended and a controlled explosion was executed.

“The contents of the package were subsequently found to pose no risk to the public, however officers are investigating the circumstances and inquiries are ongoing.

“Camelon Main Street has now been reopened. Members of the public are thanked for their patience as officers dealt with this incident.”